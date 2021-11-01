Spokane father accused of killing daughter’s alleged sex trafficker

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane father is accused of killing his daughter’s alleged sex trafficker.

John Eisenman, 60, was recently arrested for killing 19-year-old Andrew Sorenson in the fall of 2020. Court documents show Eisenman admitted to the murder in a recent interview with police.

Sorenson’s body was recently found in the back of a car, but he is believed to have been dead for nearly a year.

A release from Spokane Police said Sorenson allegedly sold Eisenman’s daughter to a sex-trafficking organization in Seattle last year.

Eisenman and his fiancee rescued her and brought her back to Spokane in 2020.

In November, Eisenman reportedly learned Sorenson was going to be in Airway Heights. Court documents state Eisenman admitted to confronting the 19-year-old, abducting him, tying him up and putting him in the trunk of his fiancee’s car.

Police said Eisenman then hit Sorenson in the head with a cinder block and stabbed him to death.

According to court records, Eisenman told officers he drove the car and abandoned it, with the body inside, in a remote part of north Spokane County. He told police he removed the battery of the car so no one would drive it.

The car stayed in the area until it was moved by a third-party this past October. Police do not believe the driver knew the body was in the trunk at the time.

The car was driven to the Hillyard area and abandoned. Neighbors rummaged through the car and were taking items when they discovered the body.

Eisenman, who has no recent criminal history, nor any violent criminal history, was arrested. He appeared in court Monday and had his bond set a $1 million.