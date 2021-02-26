Spokane Cultural Days kicks off Friday, recognizing Black History and cultural awareness

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Cultural Days kicks off Friday, recognizing Black History and cultural awareness in Spokane.

Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson has collaborated with Numerica Credit Union, the Downtown Spokane Partnership, Carl Maxey Center, Hispanic Business/Professional Association and the Spokane Department of Parks and Recreation to make the weekend-long event possible.

Spokane Cultural Days will feature a variety of visual displays and family fun events, including complimentary Sky-Rides at Riverfront Park and a downtown Spokane scavenger hunt.

“Black History is part of American History, therefore, it is important to me that we take a holistic approach to our celebration this year,” Councilwoman Wilkerson said. “My vision is to bring the entire community together in culture and unity to support downtown businesses and enjoy family fun activities, not only this month but initiate cultural events throughout the year.”

“Numerica is proud to celebrate Black History Month at this weekend’s Spokane Cultural Days celebration,” said Kim Pearman-Gilman, senior VP of corporate and community relations for Numerica. “As an organization dedicated to enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams, and building communities, we are honored to celebrate diversity in such meaningful, engaging ways. We invite the community to enjoy all of the activities and cultural experiences and to enjoy free admission to the Numerica Sky Ride on Saturday.”

“Downtown is excited to play host to the kick-off activities for what we hope will be year-round engagement with the many different cultures, histories, people, and experiences that weave into our community’s fabric,” said Downtown Spokane Partnership President & CEO Mark Richard. “By celebrating, amplifying, and supporting our existing cultural economy, we can move closer to the goal of achieving a downtown that is rich in diverse events and business ownership.”

The Downtown Spokane Partnership will sponsor the scavenger hunt, providing an opportunity for participants to learn about Spokane’s Cultural Economy and a chance to win up to $100. Activity rules and bingo sheets can be found here.

