Spokane crews finish full-city plow, prepare for next round of snow Monday

by Melissa Luck

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash – City crews completed the full-city plow Sunday, just in time for the next round of snow moving in early Monday morning.

The city started the effort Thursday to handle the round of snow that moved in just before New Year’s. When the full plow is initiated, the city has a goal to get to all the side streets within three days.

The city says it brought in various employees and equipment from the public works department to finish the effort, but it wasn’t easy.

“The extreme cold combined with frozen roads make difficult plowing conditions that is hard on the equipment and drivers,” said Clint Harris, Spokane Streets Director. “The team effort of Public Works departments provides the flexibility needed to reach our three-day goal.”

The employees will get little rest, however, with up to four inches of snow in the forecast for Monday.

RELATED STORY: Get the shovel ready for a snowy Monday

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.