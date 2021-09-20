State looks to set up 2 COVID-19 testing sites in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– COVID-19 testing in the Spokane area could get a little easier.

That’s because Discovery Health is looking to set up two testing sites. They will be located at Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College, according to state health leaders.

Health leaders will be at the sites early this week to check the sites for their testing infrastructure set up.

This comes as the demand for testing continues to climb with the Delta variant gripping the nation. Last week, the Spokane Regional Health District asked the state for testing help.

The people who feel sick are not the only ones who need testing, either. People need them for travel, work or concerts. All of that is further straining the system. Many places are sold out and urgent cares have long waits for people to get a swab. Anywhere people go, it’s difficult to find a test.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.