Spokane COVID mass testing sites appointment only Friday

SPOKANE, Wash.– You can only get a COVID-19 test at Spokane’s mass community testing sites Friday if you have an appointment.

The Spokane Regional Health District said tests would only be given to people with appointments at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center location and Spokane Falls Community College. Discovery Health, which helps run the sites, said the reason for the limited capacity was staffing shortages.

The health department said it would let people know when drive-up testing would be available again.

“The Spokane sites will have limited capacity for a short while due to unforeseen staff shortages. We’re searching for additional staff and working with local health to explore options such as supplementary volunteer staff. We’ll get the site back to normal operation as soon as possible,” Discovery Health said in a statement.

