Spokane County’s votes don’t match up with results across Washington

Maher Kawash by Maher Kawash

SPOKANE, Wash.– A historic election brought out a record number of voters across Washington.

In fact, at least 4 million ballots have been counted in the state one day after the election; that’s a record.

But, many of those voters in the state’s biggest county don’t agree with other Washingtonians on key races.

A controversial sex-ed bill has been approved in Washington by about 59 percent of voters in the state.

But, a large chunk of the opposition to R-90 came from eastern Washington, specifically in Spokane, where 53 percent of voters rejected the measure. It’ll pass regardless statewide.

Similar story in the race for governor with 59 percent of voters choosing Jay Inslee for a third term, but in Spokane, 53 percent of voters chose his republican challenger, Loren Culp.

Then there’s the race for president, as Joe Biden is easily taking Washington with 60 percent of the vote as of Wednesday. That’s compared to just 36 percent for President Trump.

But yet again, a different story in Spokane with 49 percent of voters choosing Trump over 47 percent choosing Biden.

We looked at how each precinct in the county voted and there are some massive differences.

The city of Spokane has voted heavily in favor of Biden based off the first round of ballots counted.

Parts of Airway Heights also voted Biden, and so did Cheney. That makes sense with Eastern Washington University in town.

Few parts of Spokane valley took Biden as well, and then there’s a massive red wave surrounding the rest of the county.

All of the rural areas heavily voted in President Trump’s favor.

We do expect some of this to change as more ballots are counted locally in Spokane.

Statewide, the race will probably sway more towards Biden, following similar trends from past elections.

READ: How did the Inland Northwest vote in the 2020 Election?

READ: Spokane Arena serves nearly 2,500 voters leading up to Election Day

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.