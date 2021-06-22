Spokane County’s unemployment rate dipped to 5% last month

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County’s nonseasonally adjusted jobless rate dipped from 5.5 percent to 5 percent in May, the Washington Employment Security Department reported Tuesday.

The dip in claims reflects easing COVID restrictions and reopening measures. According to the the entire state’s economy increased by 8,300 jobs in May, and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.3 percent.

Across the state, private sector employment increased by 7,000 jobs and government employment increased by 1,300 jobs. Leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and government saw the largest gains, and construction, retail trade and manufacturing saw were among a handful of sectors that saw a downswing.

The national unemployment rate decreased from 6.1 percent in April to 5.8 percent in May.

