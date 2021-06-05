Spokane County’s rural neighborhoods falling behind South Hill, other areas in vaccinations

SPOKANE, Wash. — When vaccinations first started roughly six months ago in Washington, local and state officials promised to make equity a priority.

Now in June, Spokane County’s vaccine data by zip codes shows us lower income & rural areas are still struggling to vaccinate.

The three zip codes giving the most shots are all around the South Hill with more than 50% of residents with at least one shot of the vaccine to this point.

Now, compare that to the three lowest rates in Spokane; Latah, Elk and Fairfield, all with less than 30% of residents vaccinated.

They’re in more rural areas, and the Spokane Regional Health District said that’s one key problem.

“If you’re trying to get access to vaccine that means you usually have to drive into town to get it,” Kayla Myers of SRHD said.

The vaccine access is there, but it’s just not as convenient for everyone.

Spokane has given one shot to 50% of adults in the county. The key to reaching the rest is weekly vaccine clinics, even mobile clinics that bring the shots to those rural areas.

“A lot of them are in the areas that have the lowest vaccination rate, so I think we’re beyond the point of providing access and we need to start shifting to hesitancy,” Myers said.

That’s why organizations are starting to pay up for you to get that shot.

Spectrum Spokane and Range Mobile Health are partnering to pay people up to $75 for vaccinations.

The first clinic is Saturday, June 4 at the Washington Cracker Co. Building.

Everyone there will get a $25 gift card and a $50 gift card when they return for their second dose on Saturday, June 26.

“It’s worked in the past to have small gift card incentives in other clinics we’ve done or others have done, so I think it will help,” Myers said.

Incentives are great, but trust is the best solution to solve hesitancy.

“We need to make sure they have someone that speaks their language or someone that understands their culture and can have those conversations about hesitancy,” Myers said.