Spokane County’s rise in cases not from increase in testing, but from increased transmission

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Nyasia Camara, medical assistant, checks in a person for a COVID-19 test at the drive-thru testing site at Mercy Health Anderson Hospital, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. You must have an ID. They're open from 8am - 1pm and do about 70 tests each day. Over 5,000 deaths in Ohio have been reported during the pandemic, according to Ohio Department of Health. Testing Political Signs Scenes For Wwlt

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases, but it is not from an increase in testing.

Health officer Dr. Bob Lutz said more testing is being done, but that is because more people are displaying symptoms or have been exposed. For the most part, the county has not changed its criteria for testing since March; it is has loosened restrictions just slightly.

“It’s a function of just more spread of COVID throughout the community,” Lutz said.

Earlier on in the pandemic, Spokane County had a 3 percent weekly positivity rate. For the last several weeks, that rate has been around 10 percent.

Lutz said cases are popping up in businesses, schools, work places and long-term care facilities. More often that not, those cases are being brought in rather than transmitted there. In other words: private gatherings are causing the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Lutz says hospitals are fine right now but staffing is more of the issue. 10 more people were admitted to Spokane hospitals for covid since yesterday. That's a total of 58 people being treated as of 715am and 16 are in ICU. More on hospitals: https://t.co/sCBXFgF5DV — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) October 28, 2020

Spokane County is at peak levels of infection and Lutz attributed this to people not wearing masks and not distancing when gathering in private.

In the past month, eastern Washington has gone from a seven-day rolling average case count of 153 to 208.

“These growing trends have been mirrored in gradual increases in hospital admissions over this same time period,” the State Department of Health’s weekly situation reported stated.

Hospitalizations have increased in Spokane County, but Lutz said the biggest concern is staffing, more so than capacity.

Health officials said the best way to get headed in the right direction is to avoid gatherings when possible and by practicing safe COVID-19 protocols when you are gathering.

RELATED: Gov. Inslee worried about COVID-19 spread in Idaho impacting Washington

RELATED: Spokane health experts more concerned about hospital staffing than capacity

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.