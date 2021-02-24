Spokane County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is finally below 10%

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The test positivity rate in Spokane County is finally below 10%, according to the most recent data released from the Washington State Department of Health.

Data taken during the week of February 4-10 shows the county’s positivity rate averaging at 9.6%, down from the 10.9% health officials reported in the previous period.

This is something I never thought we'd see: Spokane County #covid19 positivity rate is less than 10% pic.twitter.com/1HdPbg4yMj — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) February 24, 2021

The new numbers are a step in the right direction for a region just recently approved to step into Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan.

Under the Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery Plan, regions must meet at least three of the four required metrics in order to move forward. Currently, all of Washington is operating in Phase 2.

Another 87 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday in Spokane County, down from the 486-case spike the Spokane Regional Health District reported around this same time just two months ago.

As of February 20, an average of 277 people per 100,000 had tested positive for the virus over a two-week span, down from the 338 previously reported.

You can keep track of daily COVID-19 case updates by visiting the Spokane Regional Health District’s website.

