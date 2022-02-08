Spokane County woman dies from the flu

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – An 80-year-old Spokane County woman has died from the flu.

This marks the first flu-related death in the county this season, though four other people have been hospitalized with the flu. Three other deaths have been reported in other parts of Washington.

“Unfortunately, this is an example of how serious flu can be,” said Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquz. “Your best chance at protecting yourself and others is to get the flu vaccine.”

