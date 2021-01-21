Spokane County Vaccination Sites
MultiCare – Liberty Lake: We are only vaccinating phase 1A providers at this time. If you are a Phase 1A provider please contact us through our website to schedule an appointment
1326 N Standford Ln
Liberty Lake, WA 99019
Mt. Spokane Pediatrics: Call or email
9425 N Nevada Ste 300
Spokane, WA 99218
(509) 270-0065
vaccines@mtspokanepediatrics.com
Multicare – Deaconess Health & Education Center (DHEC): We are only vaccinating phase 1A providers at this time. If you are a Phase 1A provider please contact us through our website to schedule an appointment
910 w 5th Ave, Suite 266
Spokane, WA 99204
Prevention Northwest/ Northwest Neurological
26E 5th
Spokane, WA 99202
Providence – Spokane County: Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.
Safeway #27-1473: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine
14020 E Sprague Ave
Spokane, WA 99216
Spokane Regional Health District – Immunization Assessment & Prevention: SRHD is not giving vaccine at our address, but scheduling community clinics with our community partners periodically.
1101 W College Ave
#401
Spokane, WA 99201
Unify Community Health on Mission
120 W Mission
Spokane, WA 99201
unifycommunityhealth@yvfwc.org
