Spokane County Vaccination Sites

MultiCare – Liberty Lake: We are only vaccinating phase 1A providers at this time. If you are a Phase 1A provider please contact us through our website to schedule an appointment

1326 N Standford Ln

Liberty Lake, WA 99019

Mt. Spokane Pediatrics: Call or email

9425 N Nevada Ste 300

Spokane, WA 99218

(509) 270-0065

vaccines@mtspokanepediatrics.com

Multicare – Deaconess Health & Education Center (DHEC): We are only vaccinating phase 1A providers at this time. If you are a Phase 1A provider please contact us through our website to schedule an appointment

910 w 5th Ave, Suite 266

Spokane, WA 99204

Prevention Northwest/ Northwest Neurological

26E 5th

Spokane, WA 99202

covidinfo@preventionnw.com

Providence – Spokane County: Please visit our link for current planning, scheduling links, and current phase information.

Safeway #27-1473: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled. We will add more appointments when we receive more vaccine

14020 E Sprague Ave

Spokane, WA 99216

Spokane Regional Health District – Immunization Assessment & Prevention: SRHD is not giving vaccine at our address, but scheduling community clinics with our community partners periodically.

1101 W College Ave

#401

Spokane, WA 99201

covidvaccine@srhd.org

Unify Community Health on Mission

120 W Mission

Spokane, WA 99201

unifycommunityhealth@yvfwc.org

