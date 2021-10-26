Spokane County unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in September

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane County unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in September.

According to the Washington Employment Security Department, the unemployment rate sat at 4.5 percent in August.

Meanwhile, ESD reported Washington’s economy increased by 17,600 jobs in September, and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.9 percent.

In the first nine months of 2020, the Spokane County unemployment rate was at about 9.5 percent, with 24,419 unemployed residents.

