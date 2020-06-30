Spokane County tops record again with 81 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has reported that 81 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours—the highest rise in coronavirus cases ever recorded in the county.

As it stands now, 1,382 people have contracted the virus and 39 have died. The Health District says that 16 people are currently hospitalized.

Many of the new cases have been attributed to young people visiting bars and restaurants without taking proper safety measures. 4 News Now reached out to Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz, who said that the cases that get reported each day represent actions from 10–14 days ago.

This means the 160 cases reported since Sunday are likely tied to exposures from June 16–20.

RELATED: Spokane County sees highest 24-hour rise with 79 new COVID-19 cases

RELATED: ‘We aren’t there yet’: Gov. Inslee pauses ability for counties to progress to phase 4

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.