Spokane County to hold drive-thru prescription drug take back day

by Erin Robinson

Elenee Dao Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County’s next drug take-back day will be held via drive-thru.

People can dispose of their expired, unused and unwanted medications on October 23. Vaping devices without batteries will also be accepted, but no needles.

Drive-thru prescription drug take back day, Oct. 23rd. pic.twitter.com/GCbGZeyYUk — Spokane County (@spokanecounty) October 12, 2021

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at C.O.P.S Northwest, located at 2215 W. Wellesley St., Suite D. People should enter from Belt St and will then be directed to drop off their medications from their vehicles.

The first 100 people through the line will receive free medication lock boxes.

