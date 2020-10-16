Spokane County to have three voter services locations open by Election Day

SPOKANE, Wash. — Because so many people are expected to vote in the general election, Spokane County is going from having one voter services location on Primary Day to needing three on Election Day.

If you need help registering to vote or need a replacement ballot or envelope you can visit these sites.

CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley (2426 N Discovery Pl.) is opening Friday, Oct. 16 at 8:30 a.m.

It’ll be open Monday through Friday in the coming weeks, the weekend before Election Day and on Election Day.

As usual, the Spokane County Elections Office (1033 W Gardner Ave.) will be open as a location and then the Spokane Arena (720 W Mallon Ave.) is opening for the first time as a voter services location on Nov. 2 and Election Day.

There are roughly 365,000 registered voters in Spokane County and 45,000 have returned their ballots.

Because of the overwhelming number of people expected to vote in this year’s election, Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton says all three voter services sites are needed.

“In almost every election, we have the main office here at 1033 West Gardner downtown and CenterPlace open for at least a few days in every election,” said Dalton. “In this election, we’re expecting so many people that we just can’t handle it all.”

You can call in advance and someone can help you out over the phone.

When you come to the voter services location, expect COVID-19 guidelines to be in place.

There will be social distancing and masks required.

“If you do not feel well, do not come see us. Give us a call and we will figure out how to take care of you,” said Dalton.

Call the Spokane Co. Elections Office at (509) 477-2320.

