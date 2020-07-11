Spokane County surpasses 2K COVID-19 cases with 91 more people testing positive

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday when an additional 91 people tested positive for the virus overnight.

The new cases make 2,033 people who have tested positive in Spokane County since the start of the pandemic.

Twenty-nine Spokane County residents are currently hospitalized and 40 have died. Of those who have tested positive, 580 people have been between the ages 20-29, according to the Spokane Regional Health District.

Cases have spiked in North Idaho, as well, with the Panhandle Health District reporting the highest single-day rise in cases on Thursday when 97 people tested positive.

