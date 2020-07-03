Spokane County surpasses 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — More than 1,500 people living Spokane County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county surpassed 1,500 cases on Friday, when 59 new cases were reported by the Spokane Regional health District.

As of Friday, 18 people from Spokane County were hospitalized because of the virus. That number is down from the 19 reported on Thursday.

No COVID-related deaths have been reported since Sunday.

