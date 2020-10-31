Spokane County superintendents share letter of appreciation for Dr. Bob Lutz

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County’s superintendents came together to show appreciation for Dr. Bob Lutz on Friday in response to news of his departure from the Spokane Regional Health District.

Dr. Lutz has worked directly with local school districts to ensure a safe reopening to schools during the pandemic. Those superintendents signed a statement to say “thank you” on Friday.

The letter reads, in part: “As superintendents of the public school districts in Spokane County, we have each sincerely appreciated the thoughtful guidance and generous time Dr. Bob Lutz (and others on the Spokane Regional Health District team) has provided us throughout the ongoing pandemic.”

It’s signed by Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard, Central Valley School District Superintendent Ben Small, Mead School District Superintendent Shawn Woodward, and more.

You can view the letter below:

