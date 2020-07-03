Health District soon to offer more curbside COVID-19 testing sites in Spokane

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting next week, Spokane County will offer more locations for curbside COVID-19 testing.

The Spokane Regional Health District will provide the testing at multiple school sites, beginning Tuesday.

Health officials say the testing is aimed for those who don’t have insurance or access to a testing clinic. The testing is free of charge, but health officials are encouraging those who have insurance to get tested at their primary care provider’s office.

Testing will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at multiple locations depending on the date. Check below for a list of screening sites:

July 7-9: Holmes Elementary

July 14-16: Audubon Elementary

July 21-23: Garfield Elementary

July 28-30: Willard Elementary

August 4-6: Longfellow Elementary

August 11-13: Logan Elementary

August 18-20: Bemiss Elementary

August 25-27: Sheridan Elementary

According to the health district, you should be tested for COVID-19 if you experience a cough or shortness of breath. Other symptoms include a fever, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and recent loss of taste or smell.

If you were recently in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, health officials also advise that you get tested. CLICK HERE to learn more.

READ: Hundreds of people wait hours for COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Kootenai County

READ: ‘Spokane is right on the verge of a very dire situation’: Inslee says as hospitalization rates rise

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.