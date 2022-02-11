Spokane County Sheriffs Office: Son shot, killed his father during argument

SPOKANE, Wash.– A man was shot and killed by his son Thursday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they got calls about a shooting around 8 p.m. on the 7000 block of Altamont Street near Weile Avenue in the Hillyard area.

When investigators got there and learned there had been an argument between a father and his adult son. At some point, it escalated and the son pulled out a gun and shot his father, according to investigators. The father was dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the son was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now has a crew at the scene and will update this with more information.

