Missing 13-year-old girl found

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing 13-year-old girl.

They sent out an amber alert asking for help searching for the girl, but she has since been found.

The Sheriff’s Office thanked the public for their assistance.

