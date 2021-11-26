Spokane County Sheriff’s Office introduces new shoulder patch

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office are getting a bit of a new look.

The agency is replacing its shoulder patch with a retro design from a logo used in the late to mid-1950s.

A release from the Sheriff’s Office said the new changes came from a desire for a new design while connecting with the history of the agency. The patch currently worn by deputies was implemented in 1972.

The new patch is meant to represent the agency’s longstanding dedication and service to the community while ushering in a new era and generation of deputies.

The new patches were approved for service earlier this week and will be fully implemented over the next few months.

