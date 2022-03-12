Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identifies deputy who shot a man during a Liberty Lake SWAT situation

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.– The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy who shot a suspect in Liberty Lake.

The sheriff’s office said Sergeant Justin Palmer was involved in the shooting that happened Monday night when a man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Liberty Lake Police responded to the home on North Malvern road and said they heard a gun fired inside the home. The call quickly escalated into a hostage situation.

The Spokane County SWAT team arrived to help and the woman was able to escape through a window, but her teenage son was still inside.

Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis says at some point, the suspect came out of the house armed with a handgun and engaged with SWAT team members in the backyard. A deputy then shot the suspect.

The sheriff’s office says it has dealt with this suspect before.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputy Palmer joined the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office in 2014. During his time with the sheriff’s office, he’s been was promoted to detective and now to the rank of sergeant, where he is currently assigned to the Spokane Valley Patrol Division. He is a member of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and serves as a team supervisor.

