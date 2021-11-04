Spokane County Sheriff’s Office expands recruitment efforts to Times Square using misspelled billboards

by Olivia Roberts

SCSO

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is trying to recruit officers more than 2,500 miles away.

The hiring campaign has already targeted officers in Portland, Seattle, Denver, Austin and now, New York City.

New billboards advertising job openings in Spokane County popped up in Times Square Wednesday.

In its recruitment efforts, the Sheriff’s Office has specifically targeted areas where, according to SCSO, local elected officials have not generally supported law enforcement.

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has also been vocal about his disapproval of vaccine mandates, advertising job openings without the vaccination requirement.

RELATED: Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich calls for Gov. Inslee to stop vaccine mandate

In New York City, 34 officers have been placed on unpaid leave for refusing to get a COVID vaccine. The billboards said Spokane County is looking to hire 40 new lateral officers.

The Sheriff’s Office also offered $15,000 signing bonuses to new recruits.

But the extra pay and placement of the billboards were not the only aspects of the signage that received attention online.

The word “Washington” was missing the letter “G.”

In response to the misspelling, the Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter, saying the ad company responsible is working to fix the typo.

“Mistakes happen every day. We are human,” the tweet read. “Thank you to the so-called ‘elites’ that only take the time to revel in the typo.”

The ad company, even after regular hours, is working to fix the typo. We appreciate their quick response. Mistakes happen every day. We are human. Thank you to the so-called "elites" that only take the time to revel in a typo. Oh, and we're still hiring! https://t.co/ddqeCioIDr — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) November 4, 2021

The billboards were scheduled to be taken down Thursday.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.