Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies will soon be equipped with body cams

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will be soon be equipped with body cameras for the first time.

The county is currently in the process of buying and expects the system to cost several hundred thousand dollars per year.

Neighboring agencies, like the Spokane Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, already wear body cameras and recent police shootings have sparked urgency among some departments to buy them.

In August, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he has wanted body cameras for deputies since 2007, adding that he believes they can help and ultimately protect them. But, he said he has prioritized spending money on manpower instead of technology.

The Spokane County Commissioners say body cameras could reduce the county’s liability.

