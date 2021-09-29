Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich calls for Gov. Inslee to stop vaccine mandate

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County sheriff wants Gov. Jay Inslee to back away the statewide vaccine mandate.

In a 12-minute long video posted to YouTube, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says he’s talked to the governor’s office and asked Inslee what he plans to do if there is a mass exodus of healthcare professionals and first responders. Knezovich drove home the point that if a bunch of people quit over the mandate, they were doing so during the pandemic.

“If our medical professionals walk away, if our firefighters and police officers and EMS folks walk away, if our behavioral health experts walk away, this will be a life-threatening tragedy.”

The deadline to be fully vaccinated for state workers is Oct. 18. Anyone who works for the state, including first responders, and health care workers must be fully vaccinated by then or face losing their job.

“Maybe instead of trying to beat your employees into submission, why don’t we show some leadership?” Knezovich asked.

He goes on to say leadership is not forces, it’s talking to people and giving them the facts they need to make a decision for themselves.

The sheriff did encourage people to get vaccinated.

The video is titled “Are COVID 19 Mandates Malfeasance in Office?” and has the comments section shutoff. You can watch it in its entirety here.

RELATED: What you need to know about the deadline for Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

RELATED: Vaccine mandates: Are they legal?

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.