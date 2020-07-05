Spokane County sets another record; 98 people test positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Regional Health District reports that 98 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This brings the county’s number of cases to 1,668; 39 people have died from the coronavirus.

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz attributes the rise in cases to growing instances of community spread.

“Recent increases in positive cases without an epidemiological link are signals alerting us to potential community-wide spread that could result in increased hospitalizations and hinder our ability to keep our community open,” said Lutz. “If we remain steady with a calibrated, methodical approach to reopen and follow recommended public health measures, then we can continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Spokane County.”

