Spokane County sees slight drop in daily COVID-19 cases with 26 people testing positive

SPOKANE, Wash. — An additional 26 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Spokane County on Saturday, marking a slight decrease in daily reported cases compared to recent days.

It’s something health officials fear won’t last through the Fourth of July weekend.

Spokane County surpassed 1,500 confirmed cases on Friday, when 59 more people tested positive for the virus overnight.

Governor Inslee has expressed concern over the recent uptick in cases, saying Spokane is “on the verge of a very dire situation.”

Health officials have also expressed fears of a spike in cases following the holiday.

“If you really want to be a patriot, the most patriotic thing you can do right now is wear a mask and protect others in the community,” said Dr. Dan Getz, chief medical officer of Providence Health.

As of Saturday, 17 people from Spokane County are hospitalized. Sunday will mark one week since someone was reported to have died from the virus.

