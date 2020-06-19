Spokane County sees second highest overnight spike in COVID-19 cases with 43 positive tests

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — An additional 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight in Spokane County, health officials said Friday.

The spike marks the second largest 24-hour rise in cases the county has seen since the start of the pandemic. There are currently nine people hospitalized for the virus.

43 more people in Spokane County tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the second highest one day rise in cases so far. The good news is hospitalizations drooped to 9, and there hasn’t been a covid-related death here in the last 10 days. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/Pe950TPozU — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) June 19, 2020

According to the Spokane Regional Health District, roughly 52% of people who have tested positive have recovered.

Elected officials have pushed for a phase 3 reopening. Spokane’s top health official Dr. Bob Lutz disagrees, saying, in order to apply, health numbers need to be going the opposite direction.

READ: Health officer declines Spokane County Commissioners’ request to begin phase 3 application

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.