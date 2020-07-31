Spokane County sees highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 146 people testing positive

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County saw its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Friday, when an additional 146 people tested positive for the virus. Two more people have died since last reported.

The rise in cases is the highest overnight spike Spokane has seen since the start of the pandemic. There are now 3,816 people who have tested positive in Spokane County.

Of those cases, a little over 27% have been reported in people between the age of 20-29.

A graph from the Spokane Regional Health District shows a steady rise in cumulative cases since March. Health officials have made it clear that rise is linked to more testing. There is still a major backlog in testing, with some people waiting at least 10 days to get their results back.

