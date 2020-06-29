Spokane County sees highest 24-hour rise with 79 new COVID-19 cases

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County reported its highest 24-hour rise in COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 79 new confirmed cases between Sunday and Monday. Previously, the highest single-day increase was reported at 57 cases.

On Monday, county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz said there are currently 17 county residents hospitalized and two people passed away over the weekend.

In total, 1,302 Spokane County residents have contracted the virus, with 337 of those people being between the ages of 20-29. One person between the ages of 30-39 has died.

Lutz said the 33 percent of the cases reported Monday were demonstrating community spread last week.

Last week, Lutz warned that there is a new trend of younger people being diagnosed with the virus. Lutz attributed this to younger people frequenting local businesses under phase 2 guidelines without taking the proper safety protocols.

Washingtonians are required to wear masks when they go out in public. During a visit last week, Governor Jay Inslee said Spokane County is on the verge of a dire situation if people do not begin to take precautions to stop the spread of the virus.

READ: ‘We aren’t there yet’: Gov. Inslee pauses ability for counties to progress to phase 4

READ: ‘Spokane is right on the verge of a very dire situation’: Inslee says as hospitalization rates rise