Spokane County reports near-record number of new COVID-19 cases

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Regional Health District reported more than 700 new COVID-19 cases for the county on Tuesday.

The health district said the 718 new cases aren’t because of a backlog. However, one reason the number could be that high is that the mass testing sites were closed Friday to Sunday. So, a lot of people went to get tested on Monday. The record number of cases reported for Spokane County was 719 in Dec. 2020.

The Spokane Regional Health District said it will know if the high number of cases is a trend in the coming days.

On Monday, some people who were in line at the Spokane Falls Community College testing site said they waited more than an hour. That wait was still happening with appointment-only testing.

You can make an appointment for a test at Spokane Falls Community College here.

Anyone in Spokane County with questions about testing can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-800-525-0127 and press #.

RELATED: High demand for COVID-19 testing causes long lines at Spokane Falls Community College site

RELATED: Where to get a COVID-19 test in Spokane County

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.