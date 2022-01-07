Spokane County reports most COVID cases of any day in the pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Regional Health District reported a single-day record number of COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, the health district reported 848 new cases. The highest number of confirmed cases before this was reported in Dec. 2020 and was 719.

While the local health district isn’t sequencing many omicron cases, it’s not hard to assume the spike is part of the nationwide omicron surge.

The number of cases has been climbing all week. The health district said the spike earlier in the week was due, in part, to mass testing sites being closed over the holidays. More people went to get tested when the sites opened back up, leading to a deluge in cases.

Tuesday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported 718 new cases; Wednesday that number was 669.

It’s not clear if that is the reason for Thursday’s high case rate.

Instead of adding that context to the daily press release of case numbers, the health district sent essentially the same copy and paste news release it has sent throughout the pandemic, urging more people to get vaccinated.

The health district said there are 83 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for county hospitals as of Thursday afternoon.

About 63 percent of people 12 and older in Spokane County 12 are vaccinated.

Anyone in Spokane County with questions about testing can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-800-525-0127 and press #. You can also find more information and look at vaccination data by zip code here.

