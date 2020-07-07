Spokane County reports 40th COVID-related death

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reported its 40th COVID-19-related death on Tuesday morning.

The patient was in their 70s and the health district did not state whether the person had other underlying health conditions. The SRHD said they are not releasing other health information for patients who pass away.

This marked the first death reported across in the county since June 28. Prior to that date, the county went 18 days without reporting a COVID-related death.

The SRHD also reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said 22 people were hospitalized as a result of the virus.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,775 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

