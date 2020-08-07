Spokane County reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths as health district moves through back log

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District reported 175 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Thursday.

While that’s the most cases the county has reported since the start of the pandemic, it doesn’t mean 175 people tested positive overnight.

On Wednesday, Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said the health district was moving through a large backlog of test results. For the past month, it had taken up to 10 days for people to have their test results taken. More tests are being processed locally and that time span has shortened to seven days.

Lutz said one backed up lab had about 300 “paper slips” of tests they had just processed.

“Unfortunately, this facility is not on what’s called an electronic record, and so what we had was a ream of about 300 pieces of paper of tests that had come back from this company within the last couple of days,” Lutz said.

