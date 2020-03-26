Spokane County reporting 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7 people hospitalized

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — There are now 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County, according to the Spokane Regional Health District. That number increased from 54 reported on Wednesday.

Seven people are hospitalized with the virus, the SHRD confirmed to 4 News Now on Thursday. There have been no reported deaths at this time.

Across the state, the number of confirmed cases has surpassed 3,200 and 147 people have died. Testing continues and, currently, seven percent of people have tested positive.

Health officials believe there are more unconfirmed cases as people can have the virus and not show any symptoms.

