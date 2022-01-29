Spokane County Public Works prepares roads for winter weather this weekend

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane County road crews are getting ready for a wet weekend.

Spokane County Public Works said on Friday it had workers in all four districts applying liquid de-icer to hills, bridges and curves before Sunday. That’s when a system will bring rain, slush and even some snow to parts of the Inland Northwest.

When this system passes and we see some drier weather, crews will then turn their attention to potholes. Potholes form when water seeps into the asphalt and then freezes.

Right now, pothole season is in full swing.

A recent report from the insurance quote website QuoteWizard even said Spokane leads the nation when it comes to potholes.

If you’re outside city limits, you can report potholes to county crews by calling its pothole Hotline at (509) 477-2457 during regular business hours. You can also report them online here.

You can report potholes to the city by calling 311 or using the MySpokane app. In the app, you can report where the pothole is, how bad it is and even send in a photo.

The City of Spokane also has a “Pothole Tracker” on its website that updates when crews make a repair.

RELATED: Report: Washington leads the nation in potholes

RELATED: See a pothole? Here’s how to report it

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.