Spokane County prosecutor declines charges in fatal parking lot fight

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane County Prosecutor has declined to file charges in a bar fight that left a man dead.

In December, 40-year-old Daniel Glen Jarman was killed outside of Ichabod’s Tavern in Spokane Valley. The Medical Examiner determined Jarman died from a hemorrhage caused by blunt impact to the head, and he suffered both brain contusions and a skull fracture.

RELATED: Medical Examiner identifies victim of fatal parking lot fight

The Sheriff’s Office received witness statements and ultimately arrested 38-year-old Joseph R. W. Riley. He was booked into jail for first-degree assault, but charges were dropped just days later when investigators determined witnesses incorrectly identified the suspect.

In the months since, investigators have put out calls for witnesses to come forward with more information. During the investigation, Detective Marc Melville identified and located a previously unknown witness and conducted an interview.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, that witness – who was not involved in the incident – confirmed he was at the bar that night and that a person of interest in the case was actually the suspect involved.

The Sheriff’s Office said DNA evidence confirmed the witness’ information and probable cause was developed to forward a request to the prosecutor’s office.

Upon reviewing the evidence, the prosecutor’s office declined the request because the new evidence did not clarify whether or not the suspect acted in self-defense when the argument turned physical.

The investigation into the case has been closed.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.