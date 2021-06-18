Spokane County pools to reopen by reservation starting June 28

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County pools will soon open for the first time since August 2019.

Pools and aquatic centers were closed during 2020 because of the pandemic, but will be available this summer as the state begins to fully reopen.

Those looking to swim will be required to make a reservation for the first few weeks. Starting Friday, swimmers can reserve a spot up to 14 days in advance at the Southside Family Aquatic Center. The Northside facility reservations will open Wednesday.

Both facilities will open for the season on June 28 at limited capacity. Online reservations will be required for entry through July 1, but starting July 2, there will be a limited number of walk-up spots.

Those looking to swim can choose from two daily sessions at both facilities. The first runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the second running from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Operational changes may continue through the summer as the state reopens.

