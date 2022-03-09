Spokane County physician assistant suspended for sexual misconduct, doctor on probation

by Will Wixey

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington Medical Commission put one Spokane County doctor on probation and suspended a physician assistant.

The panel of commissioners held a hearing about several practitioners and whether or not they violated the Uniform Disciplinary Act. It’s a Washington law that outlines unprofessional conduct for all license holders, including medicare professionals.

The commission found two people in Spokane County had violated the act, and are punishing them accordingly.

Physician assistant Joseph Sutton had his license suspended for sexual misconduct, abuse of a patient, practice below the standard of care, and unauthorized use and disclosure of protected health information. He is currently pending further disciplinary proceedings.

Spokane County doctor Thomas Osten was placed on three years probation for moral turpitude. Dr. Osten has filed a petition for judicial review of the hearing which is now pending.

The WMC also put a King County doctor on probation for moral turpitude, incompetence or malpractice, and abuse or sexual contact with a client or patient. Dr. Jeong H. Kim is now on probation with restrictions to his license for at least five years.

