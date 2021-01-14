Spokane County offering free tree disposal at all three transfer stations

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — The Spokane County Regional Solid Waste system is offering free tree damage disposal at all three of its transfer stations.

Disposal services will begin on Friday, January 15 and continue through January 30. The free service is offered to residents only – commercial or business customers will be charged.

The county asks that you review the following requirements before visiting a transfer station:

The temporary free service is only for storm damaged trees and tree limbs; not grass clippings, leaf piles, root balls or building debris

Trees and branches should be cut so they are no longer than six feet – at the Waste to Energy Facility only, tree branches should be no wider than three inches in diameter

Find transfer station locations and operations hours below:

North County Transfer Station (22123 N. Elk-Chattaroy Road) Hours: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Valley Transfer Station (3941 N. Sullivan Road) Hours: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Saturday-Sunday 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Waste to Energy Facility (2900 S. Geiger Blvd.) Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily



If you are a city resident looking to get rid of your damaged trees, you can do so. Click here for more information.

