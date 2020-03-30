Health District confirms four deaths from COVID-19 in Spokane County, 115 cases

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in Spokane County to 115.

Four people have died from the coronavirus in the county, the latest being a woman in her 60s and a man in his 80s.

The Washington State Department of Health is reportedly having trouble with its surveillance system, so the Health District notes that there are likely more cases than are currently being reported. They say that positive and negative totals are a day behind.

COVID-19 UpdateSpokane, Wash. – Today, Spokane Regional Health District (SPHD) has confirmed new positive cases of… Posted by Spokane COVID Response on Sunday, March 29, 2020

The Spokane Regional Health District is working with healthcare providers to identify patients and anyone they may have come in contact with.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.