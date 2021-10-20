Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies woman found dead in downtown Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified a woman found dead in downtown Thursday.

30-year-old Emily Ann Mace was found dead near Browne Street and Pacific Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of her death is pending further investigation.

The ME will amend the manner of death once all information and test results are received.

