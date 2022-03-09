Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man shot, killed on lower South Hill

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at 7th and Jefferson. Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane County Medical Examiner released the name of the man shot and killed on the lower South Hill.

The medical examiner said Ammar Johnson, 28, died from a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death is homicide.

The shooting took place at about 5 a.m. on March 2 in the Cliff-Cannon neighborhood.

Police said they were not able to find the shooter. They asked people in the neighborhood to review any video footage they might have.

PREVIOUS: Spokane Police investigating shooting on lower South Hill, shooter at large

