Spokane County Medical Examiner identifies man shot, killed in downtown Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in downtown Spokane over the weekend.

Steven A. Cavitt, 25, was killed near Riverside and Washington on Saturday.

Spokane Police heard gunfire in the area near Lucky’s Bar and found Cavitt who had been shot multiple times.

According to the medical examiner, Cavitt died from his gunshot wounds at Sacred Heart.

The shooting is just one of multiple that took place over the weekend. Police responded to three separate shootings throughout Spokane Friday night and Saturday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is encouraged to call crime check at 456-2233.

