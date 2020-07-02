Spokane County man with COVID-19 taken to jail for refusing to self-isolate

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man with COVID-19 has been jailed for refusing to self-isolate.

According to a release from Spokane County, the man, who was not identified by name, was transferred to the Spokane County Jail after being put on a Civil Health Hold issued by County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.

Lutz’s order said the man refused to cooperate with voluntary isolation instructions and presents a direct threat to the community.

In a release, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners and Director Mike Sparber said they were “distressed about this forced action.”

Lutz and Sparber tried to find more appropriate housing for the man, including offering corrections officers as guards at the hospital or sending him to a more appropriate isolation facility. According to the release, these efforts were not successful and it was determined the man would be taken to jail and housed under the medical care of the jail.

Lutz’s health order is in effect until July 11 at 8 a.m. If the need arises for a longer forced quarantine, Lutz will have to petition the courts and a court order will need to be sent to the jail.

