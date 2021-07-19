Spokane County looking to fill 60 temporary positions ahead of Interstate Fair

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you know someone in need of a job?

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is coming up and 60 people are needed to fill temporary positions. The open positions are for “Sanitation Superstars.”

Those interested in applying must attend a job fair scheduled for Wednesday, July 28 from 3-7 p.m. It will be held at the Fair and Expo Center (corner of Havana and Broadway) in Bay 3.

Applicants will need to provide two pieces of government-issued identification, such as a social security card, driver’s license, etc. Military ID alone will not be accepted.

Additional information and application materials can be found here.

