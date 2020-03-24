Spokane County Library offering free digital gardening resources

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Do you have a library card? Do you love to garden?

All Spokane County Library District cardholders have access to the system’s digital resources on gardening and other home improvement projects.

The gardening resources can be found on the library district’s website, under the hobbies & crafts reference center. Projects range from gardening with shade tolerant plants to growing worms.

Other home improvement resources regarding topics including garden building and repair projects are available in the home improvement resource center.

Also, six-week, instructor-led, online courses on starting a garden are offered through Gale courses.

Finally, digital magazines can be borrowed via Flipster and a variety of garden-based ebooks are available for checkout.

