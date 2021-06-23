Spokane County Library District to expand hours and change policies in July

SPOKANE, Wash. — While all Spokane County Libraries are open to the public, they are planning to expand their work hours and services on Tuesday, July 6.

Rather than being open from 12 – 6 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, the Spokane County Library District said on their website that they will expand their work hours to being from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. The only exception is The BookEnd, which will be operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Also, curbside pickup will continue to be offered at all libraries.

Aside from changing their hours, the libraries will also be changing some policies as well.

These upcoming changes include letting fully vaccinated people not wear masks, but non-vaccinated people ages 5 and up still have to wear masks. Also, capacity will expand to 100 percent, limiting library visits to an hour or less will be removed, people can bring in food, and conference and meeting rooms will be open for reservations and walk-ins when they are not being used for storage or staff.

Even though a lot of polices are being relaxed, there are still some restrictions. Used book sales, in-library programs and book donations are still restricted, and DVDs and CDs are not available through the interlibrary loan program.

The full list of changes and restrictions can be found here.

